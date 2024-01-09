Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Sells 110 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Chubb by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on CB

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.59. 287,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,124. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.27 and a 200-day moving average of $210.26. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.