Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Sells 1,306 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $221,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.53. 1,878,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,905,383. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

