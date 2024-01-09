Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Sells 3,005 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 621,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,847,000 after acquiring an additional 30,116 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 839,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,100,000 after acquiring an additional 76,915 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 292,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,720,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000.

SPTS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,191. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.79.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

