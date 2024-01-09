Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Sells 34 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $819.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $774.93.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.4 %

BlackRock stock traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $794.21. The stock had a trading volume of 137,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,390. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $819.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $741.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $702.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

