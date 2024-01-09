Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Sells 48 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,439 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.88. 793,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,523. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.83.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

