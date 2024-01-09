Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Trims Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.50.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $581.96. The stock had a trading volume of 58,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,972. The firm has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $423.06 and a fifty-two week high of $607.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $558.38 and a 200-day moving average of $519.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

