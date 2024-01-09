Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 1.2 %

AUB opened at $36.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $41.04.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic Union Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511,312 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,034,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,076,000 after buying an additional 410,539 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,659,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,973,000 after purchasing an additional 58,055 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,270,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,679,000 after purchasing an additional 419,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 25.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,107,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,584,000 after purchasing an additional 829,066 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

