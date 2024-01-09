Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Atlas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.
Atlas Price Performance
ATCOL opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average is $23.65. Atlas has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $24.69.
