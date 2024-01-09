Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Trading Down 4.3%

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $364.40 and last traded at $364.40. Approximately 1,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 18,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $380.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st.

Atrion Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $641.34 million, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $336.80 and a 200 day moving average of $428.54.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $41.91 million for the quarter.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Atrion news, Director Preston G. Athey bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $319.68 per share, with a total value of $95,904.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,322.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Atrion by 38.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Atrion in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Atrion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Atrion by 63.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Atrion by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Further Reading

