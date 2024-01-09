AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $173.42 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up 1.1% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of Northrop Grumman worth $173,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE:NOC traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $473.44. The company had a trading volume of 101,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,001. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $469.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $502.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.54%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.25.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

