AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $71.61 Million Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 181,866 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $71,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 186.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 99.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CF traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.48. 257,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,049. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $91.23.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on CF

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.