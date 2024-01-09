AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up 1.6% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.34% of CME Group worth $242,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CME Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Citigroup boosted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on CME

CME Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.77. 135,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,043. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.93 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.93. The firm has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.51%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.