AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 38,758 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,758 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.13% of McKesson worth $78,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,207 shares of company stock worth $11,876,572. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $473.49. 88,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,130. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $458.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.71. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $485.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.06 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

