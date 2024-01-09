Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Stock Holdings Raised by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 71.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVEM traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.70. The company had a trading volume of 78,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,177. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.83 and a twelve month high of $57.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.13.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

