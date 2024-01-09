Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) is B&D White Capital Company LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 460,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,811 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 12.6% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $33,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 77.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,145,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,292,000 after purchasing an additional 936,329 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,592,000 after buying an additional 450,366 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 734,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,174,000 after buying an additional 361,073 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1,117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 354,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,683,000 after buying an additional 325,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,901,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:AVUS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.72. The company had a trading volume of 66,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,290. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.57 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.