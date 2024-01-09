B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (RILYK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on January 31st

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Price Performance
RILYK stock opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average is $20.97. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $23.45.
