B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (RILYK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on January 31st

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Price Performance

RILYK stock opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average is $20.97. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $23.45.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

