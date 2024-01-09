Bally’s’ (BALY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Bally’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Bally’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bally’s from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.86.

Bally’s stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.08.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.03). Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $632.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jaymin B. Patel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,624 shares in the company, valued at $297,236.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robeson Reeves bought 20,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $188,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 282,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,662.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaymin B. Patel bought 10,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,236.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 48,500 shares of company stock worth $448,791 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bally’s by 83.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 23,219 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 218.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 30,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

