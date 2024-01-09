Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BANC. Truist Financial began coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Banc of California from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Banc of California presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.20.

BANC opened at $13.00 on Friday. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Banc of California will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

In other Banc of California news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,208,021.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $123,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 149,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,208,021.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BANC. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Banc of California by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,525 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Banc of California by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 770,938 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Banc of California by 290.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 727,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 541,052 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,373,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Banc of California in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,366,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

