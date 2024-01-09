Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Down to $9.42

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.42, but opened at $9.12. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 74,781 shares changing hands.

BBVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.21.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 66.7% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

