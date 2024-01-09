Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Baozun Price Performance

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. Baozun has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $8.62.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.67) by $4.39. The business had revenue of $249.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Baozun had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Baozun

Baozun Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 175,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 90,019 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,681,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Baozun in the second quarter valued at about $4,762,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 495,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 121,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Baozun in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

Featured Stories

