Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.
Baozun Price Performance
Shares of Baozun stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. Baozun has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $8.62.
Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.67) by $4.39. The business had revenue of $249.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Baozun had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.
Institutional Trading of Baozun
Baozun Company Profile
Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Baozun
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.