Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:BHC opened at $8.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.90. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,124.72% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.