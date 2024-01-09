Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,124.72% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bausch Health Companies
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.