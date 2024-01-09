B&D White Capital Company LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

B&D White Capital Company LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.13. 2,238,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,827,681. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.19 and a 52 week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

