B&D White Capital Company LLC Has $307,000 Stock Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

B&D White Capital Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,253 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 296.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 984,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,839,000 after buying an additional 736,488 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,401,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,397,000 after acquiring an additional 220,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 230,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 62,371 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 83,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 51,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Price Performance

EMQQ stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.88. 73,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,909. The company has a market capitalization of $485.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.32. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $35.78.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.