B&D White Capital Company LLC Has $5.99 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 2.2% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $447,000. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 595,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,520,000 after acquiring an additional 40,340 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 11,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,692,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,305,546. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $104.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. William Blair downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.41.

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

