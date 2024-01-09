B&D White Capital Company LLC Invests $1.56 Million in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000. Hershey comprises approximately 0.6% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,458,000 after buying an additional 465,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hershey by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,941,000 after acquiring an additional 111,357 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Hershey by 97,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after acquiring an additional 290,920 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.74. The company had a trading volume of 344,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,039. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.07. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $847,995. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.81.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

