B&D White Capital Company LLC Invests $166,000 in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,400 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,183,895 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $256,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $788,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188,456 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,934,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.46. 5,007,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,260,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 580.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,300.00%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

