B&D White Capital Company LLC Invests $266,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Newmont by 101,647.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,241,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,353,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,721,474,000 after acquiring an additional 121,393 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 12.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,968,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,520,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,746,000 after acquiring an additional 792,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.41.

Newmont Stock Down 3.2 %

NEM stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,568,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,346,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $1,075,586. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

