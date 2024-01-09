B&D White Capital Company LLC Purchases Shares of 18,500 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,848,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,197,480. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 290.91%.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

