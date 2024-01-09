B&D White Capital Company LLC Purchases Shares of 309,600 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 309,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,000. Altria Group accounts for approximately 4.9% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Citigroup lowered their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,340,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,040,912. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.