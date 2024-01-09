B&D White Capital Company LLC Sells 66,925 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

B&D White Capital Company LLC cut its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 89.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 66,925 shares during the quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $44.81. 2,644,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,837,117. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.97.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.24.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

