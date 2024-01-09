B&D White Capital Company LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 28,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 227,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.5% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11.1% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.69. The stock had a trading volume of 13,604,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,480,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

