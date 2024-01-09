B&D White Capital Company LLC Trims Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

B&D White Capital Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,404 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.31. 163,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,157. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

