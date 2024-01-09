Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.70 to $13.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.1 billion to $20.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.21 billion.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX stock traded down $5.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.83. 488,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,350. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $228.62 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.63. The firm has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.61%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $278.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

