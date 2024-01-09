Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,479 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 4,033 shares.The stock last traded at $61.20 and had previously closed at $61.47.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $782.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $158.68 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 11.34%.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 4.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 161.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the second quarter valued at about $543,000. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.