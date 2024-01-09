Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,479 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 4,033 shares.The stock last traded at $61.20 and had previously closed at $61.47.
Bel Fuse Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $782.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.90.
Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $158.68 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 11.34%.
Bel Fuse Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 161.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the second quarter valued at about $543,000. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.
Bel Fuse Company Profile
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bel Fuse
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Five Below falls below EMA; is it time to buy the dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.