Beyond (NASDAQ:BYON) Upgraded to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Beyond (NASDAQ:BYON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Beyond from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Beyond Stock Up 2.9 %

Beyond stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93. Beyond has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $39.27.

Beyond (NASDAQ:BYON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $373.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.85 million. Beyond had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Beyond will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond news, Director Marcus Lemonis purchased 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,792.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 166,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,966.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names.

