BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG) Insider John Le Poidevin Acquires 41,320 Shares

BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG – Get Free Report) insider John Le Poidevin bought 41,320 shares of BH Macro GBP stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £149,991.60 ($191,193.88).
BH Macro GBP Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of LON:BHMG traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 362 ($4.61). 927,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,389. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 361.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 359.37. BH Macro GBP has a 52 week low of GBX 334 ($4.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 469 ($5.98). The company has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,796.15 and a beta of -0.19.
About BH Macro GBP
