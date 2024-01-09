BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG) Insider John Le Poidevin Acquires 41,320 Shares

BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG – Get Free Report) insider John Le Poidevin bought 41,320 shares of BH Macro GBP stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £149,991.60 ($191,193.88).

BH Macro GBP Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON:BHMG traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 362 ($4.61). 927,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,389. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 361.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 359.37. BH Macro GBP has a 52 week low of GBX 334 ($4.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 469 ($5.98). The company has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,796.15 and a beta of -0.19.

BH Macro GBP

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

