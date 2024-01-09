Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Position Reduced by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,451 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Bio-Techne by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,329,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,881,000 after purchasing an additional 200,032 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $72.91 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $89.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $276.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TECH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

