Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Down to $9.08

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.08, but opened at $8.70. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 321,555 shares traded.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $971.56 million, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $102.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTDR. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at about $45,242,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at about $14,291,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,444,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,444,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

