BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after acquiring an additional 96,674,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after acquiring an additional 696,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,102,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.7 %

BLK stock traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $791.98. 79,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,019. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $741.95 and its 200-day moving average is $702.65. The company has a market cap of $117.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $774.93.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

