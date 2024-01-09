Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $30,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,003,788,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after purchasing an additional 332,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,081,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,151,000 after buying an additional 790,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $742,875,000 after buying an additional 71,608 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.68.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BX traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.87. 2,628,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,779,048. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $85.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.45%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

