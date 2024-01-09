BMO Capital Markets Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $420.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.62.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $375.25. 7,907,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,085,717. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $370.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.35. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $227.33 and a twelve month high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

