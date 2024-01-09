BNB (BNB) Price Hits $303.30

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $303.30 or 0.00648656 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded down 5% against the dollar. BNB has a market cap of $46.01 billion and approximately $1.25 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,690,648 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,690,695.6188014. The last known price of BNB is 302.20980309 USD and is up 2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2001 active market(s) with $1,116,003,667.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

