Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 66 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDXFree Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,316 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 0.9% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,376. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $183.59 and a 1 year high of $285.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

