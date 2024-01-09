Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.65.

BRZE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Braze from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Braze from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Braze alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Braze

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Braze news, major shareholder Chelsea R. Stoner sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $816,608.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,808.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,077,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Chelsea R. Stoner sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $816,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,637 shares in the company, valued at $953,808.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,534 shares of company stock valued at $12,454,271. Insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Braze by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Braze by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Braze by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Braze by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,266,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,099,000 after acquiring an additional 228,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Braze by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 407,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,029,000 after acquiring an additional 21,119 shares in the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.21. Braze has a 1 year low of $25.34 and a 1 year high of $58.67.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $124.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. Braze’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.