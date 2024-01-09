Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Buys Shares of 21,193 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629,573 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,443,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,328,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,253,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after buying an additional 447,274 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.56. 102,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,429. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.50. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

