Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 9.7% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $16,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.69. 146,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,096. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.94. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

