Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after buying an additional 200,697 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,688,000 after buying an additional 105,968 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,909,000. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,134,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,611,510. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.