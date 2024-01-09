Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Sells 190 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

MUB stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.49. 1,081,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,289,967. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.20 and a 200-day moving average of $105.25.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

