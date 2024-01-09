Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Sells 4,135 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.16. 2,443,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,713,898. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.18 and a 12 month high of $238.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.