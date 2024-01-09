Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Sells 69,997 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 70.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,997 shares during the period. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HONE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,425,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,596,000 after acquiring an additional 175,083 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 172,368 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 155,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 130,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 87,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ HONE traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $543.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.73.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million. As a group, analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HONE. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.